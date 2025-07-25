Trail derails in Ocala: 2 engines and 8 cars impacted, officials say

The Brief A train derailed on Friday morning in Ocala. Two engines and eight cars were impacted by the incident. The two crew members on the train were unharmed, and there were no reported injuries or releases of hazardous materials.



What we know:

Ocala Fire Rescue units said they received reports of a train derailment around 11:16 a.m. Friday behind the Cypresside Townhouses at 2223 SE 14th Ave.

Crews from Engine 7, Squad 7, Rescue 3, as well as Battalion Chief 11 and Battalion Chief 22, responded to the incident. The Ocala Police Department and Marion County Fire Rescue also assisted.

Responding officials found a Florida Northern freight train, consisting of two engines and eight cars, had derailed.

Investigators said that three of the eight cars were lying on their sides, with their cargo — rocks — scattered across the ground.



Officials said the two crew members on the train were unharmed, and there were no reported injuries or releases of hazardous materials.

The state warning point was notified of the incident.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not yet released details on what led the train to go off the tracks.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more updates.