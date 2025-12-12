Michael Montgomery convicted of first-degree murder in 2023 Ocala shooting

The Brief A jury convicted Michael Montgomery Jr., 48, of first-degree murder with a firearm in the 2023 killing of Wayne Barlow in Ocala. Police said Montgomery fled in the victim’s stolen car before being arrested with a co-defendant after a pursuit. Prosecutors said Montgomery confessed to a robbery that turned deadly, with DNA evidence supporting the case; the co-defendant faces a 30-year sentence.



A jury this week found Michael Montgomery Jr., 48, guilty of first-degree murder with a firearm in the 2023 killing of 40-year-old Wayne Barlow, authorities said.

Montgomery was also convicted of fleeing law enforcement, driving with a suspended license, and resisting an officer.

The backstory:

Marion County deputies responded to a report of a body off NW 77th Terrace in Ocala on June 27, 2023. The victim, later identified as Barlow, had a gunshot wound to the side of his head, bruises, and torn clothing, indicating a possible struggle before his death.

Detectives learned Barlow’s grey Hyundai was missing, and Ocala police spotted the vehicle traveling off U.S. Highway 441.

Officers attempted a traffic stop, but the vehicle fled. Both Montgomery and co-defendant Jessica Lynn Long, 39, were arrested after attempting to flee on foot.

During questioning, Long initially denied involvement but later described events linking Montgomery to the murder. Montgomery eventually confessed to robbing Barlow, which escalated into a deadly attack. Forensic evidence, including Montgomery’s DNA on items used to choke and strike the victim, corroborated the account.

Long, who cooperated with prosecutors, is scheduled to be sentenced to 30 years in prison.