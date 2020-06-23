Tracking coronavirus: Trump says 'very generous' stimulus package coming; Florida cases top 100K

article

Below is a log of the day's events as it relates to the global coronavirus pandemic.

9:35 a.m. -- Gov. Ron DeSantis will hold a press conference at Orlando Health at 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday. You can watch live on FOX 35 News HERE.

9:15 a.m. -- President Trump signaled Monday that he's open to a second stimulus check for Americans still reeling financially from the coronavirus pandemic and the related economic lockdown. How much you could get HERE.

7:45 a.m. -- An online petition has been started asking Walt Disney World officials to delay the reopening of the parks amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The theme parks shut down in mid-March and are getting ready to reopen starting July 11. Reopening would bring back tens of thousands of furloughed employees, but many who signed the petition say the parks aren't ready to bring back guests.

5:45 a.m. -- An agitated man in Orlando, Florida was recently filmed shoving a Walmart employee who tried to stop him from entering the store without a mask. See the video HERE.

5:30 a.m. -- A popular bar near the University of Central Florida has had its liquor license suspended due to a COVID-19 outbreak.

The Department of Business and Professional Regulation suspended The Knight's Pub liquor license on Monday after 13 employees and at least 28 customers tested positive for coronavirus. Full story HERE.

5:00 a.m. -- More than 9 million people around the world are confirmed to have COVID-19, according to the most recent data available from the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center. Details HERE.

4:30 a.m. -- King Cajun Crawfish in Orlando is going back to takeout-only and several bars nearby have decided to temporarily close amid coronavirus concerns.

On Monday, King Cajun Crawfish voluntarily shut down its dine-in service and went back to takeout service only. The restaurant says while none of its employees have tested positive for the virus, owners are worried about the spread of coronavirus as the number of positive cases continues to rise.

4:00 a.m. -- The latest numbers from the Florida Department of Health show that there have been 100,217 cases of COVID-19 statewide, resulting in 3,173 deaths. That is an increase of 2,926 cases and 12 deaths since Sunday morning.

