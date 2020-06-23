11 student-athletes at University of Florida test positive for COVID-19

article

11 student-athletes at the University of Florida (UF) have tested positive for coronavirus.

The university confirmed the positive cases to FOX 35 Orlando on Tuesday. They added that these cases date back to April and involve players from several of their teams.

They also expressed that they feel positioned to manage those cases.

