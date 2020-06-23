Orange County Animal Services to hold drive-thru pet food giveaway

article

To help out pet owners struggling financially during the coronavirus pandemic, Orange County Animal Services will be giving away 2.5 tons of free pet food this weekend.

“While we thankfully have not seen a drastic increase in the number of pets surrendered to the shelter during this time, we believe it’s likely to occur and want to proactively offer support,” said Diane Summers, manager for Orange County Animal Services. “Anytime people suffer a financial hit they are forced to make difficult choices, and for some, it may result in having to relinquish a beloved pet to the shelter, which is stressful for all involved.”

Orange County Animal Services will have 736 bags of food to give away through its partnership with Hill’s Science Diet. Pet owners can get up to two free bags of food per household.

An appointment is required. Residents can pick up the free food on Saturday, June 27, at Barnett Park in Orlando.

Shelter staff and volunteers will place the food in the trunks of the cars to minimize contact. Participants will also receive complimentary masks and hand sanitizer.

“We would never want something as simple as food to sever the relationship between a pet and their owner,” added Summers. “If this event succeeds in helping to keep pets in the comfort of their homes it will be a massive win for both our shelter and the community.”

Appointments can be made starting at 12 p.m. on Wednesday, June 27 via the shelter's website and Facebook page.

\