Knight's Pub gets liquor license suspended after employees, customers test positive for COVID-19

A popular bar near the University of Central Florida has had its liquor license suspended due to a COVID-19 outbreak.

The Department of Business and Professional Regulation suspended The Knight's Pub liquor license on Monday after 13 employees and at least 28 customers tested positive for coronavirus.

(Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

In a document obtained by FOX 35 News, it said the bar violated reopening guidelines by serving alcoholic beverages to customers who were not seated for service and were not socially-distanced.