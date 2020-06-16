Tracking coronavirus: State cases top 77,000; Orange County urges residents to wear masks

article

Below is a log of the day's events as it relates to the global coronavirus pandemic.

6:50 a.m. -- The Federal Drug Administration (FDA) stopped the emergency authorization for hydroxychloroquine to treat the coronavirus.

6:30 a.m. -- A Volusia County restaurant is shut down after one of its employees tested positive for COVID-19. This is the third local business to close recently because of the virus. Now, the restaurant, Aunt Catfish's on the River, plans on testing all of its 140 employees on Tuesday.

5:30 a.m. -- A Starbucks store in Central Florida temporarily closed due to an employee testing positive for COVID-19. The coffee shop is located on the 3850 block of East State Road 436 in Apopka.

5:00 a.m. -- Orange County officials say they are considering requiring masks inside some businesses to try and slow the spread of coronavirus. “Doing nothing is not an option,” said Mayor Jerry Demings. “Obviously, we don’t like the numbers.” Read more HERE.

4:00 a.m. -- The latest numbers from the Florida Department of Health show that there have been 77,326 cases of coronavirus statewide, resulting in 2,938 deaths. That is an additional 1,758 cases and seven deaths since Sunday morning.

