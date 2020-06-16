Volusia County restaurant to test all employees after one is positive for COVID-19

article

A Volusia County restaurant is shut down after one of its employees tested positive for COVID-19. This is the third local business to close recently because of the virus.

Now, the restaurant, Aunt Catfish's on the River, plans on testing all of its 140 employees on Tuesday.

The restaurant has been back open for five weeks -- until now.

Brendan Galbreath says three generations of his family have owned the Port Orange restaurant. Brendan hopes to reopen on Friday, but realizes it depends on test results.

“We’ve got the testing lined up. We’ve got almost 140 employees and they’re all scheduled for tests."

This isn’t the only business taking a step backwards since reopening.

Over the weekend, a Starbucks in Apopka shut down after an employee tested positive. The store underwent a complete deep cleaning and reopened Monday with limited hours.



Kiwi’s Pub & Grill also closed after customers said they tested positive. The owner says he didn't want to take any chances.

"We gave people their tabs and said I'm sorry, but we are closing indefinitely until we get a handle on this."

The owner of Aunt Catfish’s says once all of his employees get tested, he hopes to have the results in 72 hours. From there they will decide how much longer the restaurant will have to stay closed.





