Florida man steals septic tank using U-Haul truck after failed attempts caught on camera, deputies say

The Brief A Dunnellon man attempted to steal a septic tank twice, finally succeeding with a rented U-Haul, deputies said.

Surveillance and investigative work led to his arrest in Citrus County, according to investigators.

Alfio Nocifora now faces multiple charges, including grand theft.

Deputies in Marion County say a bizarre theft attempt in Dunnellon ended with the arrest of a man who tried twice to steal a septic tank and other construction materials.

Deputies used surveillance footage and investigative work to identify and apprehend a suspect who now faces charges that include grand theft and crimes related to vehicle deception.

What we know:

On Feb. 27, Marion County sheriff’s deputies responded to a reported theft at a construction site on W. Highway 40 in Dunnellon.

Investigators said that surveillance footage revealed that the driver of a 2013 Toyota Corolla attempted to steal a septic tank on the evening of Feb. 22.

His plan failed when a Jeep Cherokee arrived on the scene, prompting the man, later identified as Alfio Nocifora, to flee.

The next day, deputies said Nocifora returned with a rented U-Haul truck, successfully removing the septic tank along with approximately $2,500 worth of electrical pipe.

He attempted to conceal the truck’s license plate and identification number with tape, according to the sheriff's office.

Nocifora was located in Citrus County and taken into custody.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not disclosed whether Nocifora had any prior criminal history or if he acted alone. It is also unclear whether the stolen materials have been recovered or if any other construction sites were targeted.

What's next:

Nocifora is now facing multiple charges, including grand theft, unlawful use of a two-way device, and intentionally obscuring a license plate during the commission of a crime.