Daytona International Speedway to welcome back fans for Independence Day racing event

The Daytona International Speedway announced on Tuesday that they will fans back to the venue for the IMSA WeatherTech 240 on July 4.

A limited number of fans, 5,000, will be allowed to attend the racing event at the Speedway. There will be seating in the frontstretch grandstands. A limited number of infield camping guests will also be allowed in NASCAR’s Turns one and two areas. They must watch the race from the RV site.

They said only Florida residents will be allowed to attend the IMSA WeatherTech 240 on Saturday and social distancing guidelines must be followed. All guests will also be screened before entering and must wear face coverings.

“We’ve waited a long time to welcome our loyal race fans back to Daytona International Speedway and the Daytona Beach area,” said Chip Wile, DIS President. “There has been a lot of work and extensive planning by our track staff, IMSA, government and health officials, as well as NASCAR to methodically bring fans back to our historic facility. Rest assured we will make sure that every fan in attendance is safe and can enjoy the excitement of the IMSA WeatherTech 240 At DAYTONA. Having the IMSA sports cars back for this summer tradition just got more exciting with fans here to see it.”

The green flag is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. on Saturday, July 4th.

