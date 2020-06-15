Central Florida Starbucks location temporarily closed after employee tested positive for coronavirus

article

A Starbucks store in Central Florida temporarily closed due to an employee testing positive for COVID-19.

The coffee shop is located on the 3850 block of East State Road 436 in Apopka.

A spokesperson for Starbucks said the location closed over the weekend, but reopened on Monday after a thorough deep-cleaning.

The spokesperson told FOX 35 News that the employee was tested for COVID-19 and due to the worker being tested, that prompted the location to shut down for safety reasons.

It was later determined that the test results for the employee came back positive, according to the spokesperson.

No further details were provided.