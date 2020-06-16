Orange County to reopen CARES Act portal next week, will take fewer applications

article

Orange County will allow another round of residents to apply for $1,000 stimulus checks on Monday, June 22, but will accept fewer applications that day.

The CARES Act portal will reopen at 8 a.m. This time, the system will only allow 10,000 users to submit their documentation before temporarily closing for processing.

On Monday, the portal took 25,000 applications before closing one hour after opening. Many residents reported that the application process went a lot smoother after the county brought in a technical team that worked to streamline the website and cut down on technical bugs.

The new Orange CARES program is making $36.5 million worth of one-time $1,000 payments available to eligible Orange County residents.

In order to process applications faster, the $1,000 payments will go directly to the resident instead of the corresponding vendor. In addition, Orange County has also cut down on the number of documents necessary to register for the money.

Applicants are urged to have all their paperwork ready before trying to register. If you cannot apply on Monday, Orange County says there will be more opportunities later.

To apply, visit ocfl.net/OrangeCARES.