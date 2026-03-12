Disney World reveals dates for Bluey experience, Soarin' Across America and more

The Brief Disney World has shared updates about new experiences debuting this summer and attractions reopening from refurbishment. A Bluey experience will debut at Disney's Animal Kingdom in May; Disney will also debut Soarin' Across America at EPCOT this summer. The updates come as Disney World undergoes a big transformation with new lands and attractions.



Disney World reveals dates for Bluey experience, Big Thunder Mountain return

Disney World is planning to have a busy summer that will include a new Bluey experience and the return of some of its popular attractions.

The resort shared a slew of updates Thursday as part of its Cool Kids' Summer announcements.

Magic Kingdom

Buzz Lightyear's Space Ranger Spin reopens on April 8.

The Tomorrowland attraction, which has been closed for refurbishment since August, will feature new ride vehicles, new blasters and other enhancements when it reopens.

Disney also revealed that Big Thunder Mountain in Frontierland will reopen in "early May." The ride has been closed for a lengthy refurbishment that includes a track update, a refreshed cavern scene and more.

A new "Toy Story"-inspired experience will over the Diamond Horseshoe restaurant. "Jessie's Roundup: A Rip-Roarin' Revue will include Jessie, Woody, Bullseye and other "Toy Story" characters. There will be songs, dancing, games and other activities.

Disney's Animal Kingdom

Bluey, the character from the popular animated children's series, and her sister Bingo are coming to Disney World next summer. (Courtesy: Disney Parks)

Bluey and Bingo will make their much-anticipated debut at Disney's Animal Kingdom on May 26.

A new experience called Bluey's Wild World at Conservation Station will include games from "Bluey" episodes and a Bluey and Bingo photo op.

An area outside the Conservation Station has been dubbed Jumpin' Junction, and it will feature animals native to Australia, where Bluey is from.

Disney's Hollywood Studios

The new "Walt Disney Studios" area, which replaces Animation Courtyard, will open this summer.

The outdoor courtyard will open on May 26, Disney said. However, The Magic of Disney Animation experience will open "late summer." It will feature character meet-and-greet spaces, a learn-to-draw experience with Olaf and an indoor playground.

A new show featuring Mickey Mouse and his friends will debut on the same day. Disney Jr. Mickey Mouse Clubhouse Live! will feature original songs, dancing and, of course, characters such as Minnie, Goofy, Daisy and Pluto.

Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run in Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge will get a new mission on May 22. It will feature The Mandalorian and Grogu tracking down ex-Imperial officers throughout the galaxy.

Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring the Muppets is still set to reopen sometime this summer, but Disney did not share any updates for that attraction on Thursday.

EPCOT

Soarin' Around the World will get a patriotic update in May. Soarin Across America will debut on May 26.

Soarin' Across America will feature scenes of iconic places across the United States, including the Grand Canyon. (Credit: Disney)

The new film, which celebrates the United States' 250th anniversary, will feature scenes from iconic places across the country, including the Grand Canyon. It will also include a new rendition of the Soarin' score.

Big Disney World transformation on other way

The updates come as Disney World undergoes a massive transformation.

The resort is adding new lands and attractions to its parks in the next few years.

Magic Kingdom closed Rivers of America and Tom Sawyer Island to make way for "Cars"-themed land. The park is also getting a land inspired by Disney's iconic villains.

Over at Animal Kingdom, the former DinoLand U.S.A. is being turned into Tropical Americas, which will feature attractions based on "Encanto" and Indiana Jones.

Hollywood Studios is getting a "Monsters, Inc."-themed land in the former site of Muppets Courtyard.