'Doing nothing is not an option': Orange County mayor considers mask mandate as COVID-19 cases rise

Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings is closely watching the number of new cases in the county. He says drastic changes may need to be made if the number keeps going up -- including putting a mask mandate in place.

Mayor Demings is pleading with the public to help slow the spread of coronavirus.

"Doing nothing is not an option," he said.

The county reported 186 new cases on Sunday. That’s the highest single-day increase since the pandemic started.

"Obviously we don’t like the numbers."

Now, Mayor Demings is deciding whether to put a mask mandate in place, making it so people must wear a mask inside of certain businesses.

The average age for new cases is between 35-38. People in that age group tell FOX 35 News they want to see more people following the CDC guidelines.

"Some places seem to be doing social distancing pretty well. Other places definitely not so much," resident Allison Gordon said.

The mayor says hospitalizations are only up slightly right now. He says if they continue to spike, that is when drastic changes will need to be made.





