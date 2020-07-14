Tracking coronavirus: Florida has largest single-day jump in COVID-19 deaths yet, with 132 more reported

article

Below is a log of the day's events as it relates to the global coronavirus pandemic.

12:00 p.m. -- State regulators have suspended the license of a Brevard County pub that is accused of failing to comply with a prohibition on bars serving alcohol for on-site consumption. Find out which one HERE.

11:15 a.m. -- The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has added dozens more hand sanitizers to a list that consumers should avoid because they could contain a potentially toxic substance. See the list HERE.

10:45 a.m. -- The latest numbers from the Florida Department of Health show that there have been 291,629 cases of COVID-19 statewide, resulting in 4,409 deaths. That is an increase of 9,194 cases and 132 deaths, becoming the biggest single-day jump in deaths yet. The previous record was on July 9th with a single-day jump of 120 deaths.

10:30 a.m. -- The Florida Department of Health released its daily coronavirus testing report showing a statewide positivity rate of 11 percent, but FOX 35 News investigated and quickly noticed some shocking positivity rates. Read about the errors HERE.

8:30 a.m. -- The Orange County School Board meeting on Tuesday will include a proposal to push back the start of the school year. Details HERE.

7:00 a.m. -- So what happens when someone inside a school tests positive and you have a classroom full of kids that may have been exposed?

6:30 a.m. -- People plan to make their voices heard on Tuesday about the reopening of schools in Brevard County. A group of concerned adults will start gathering for a socially distanced protest against the reopening of schools. Read more HERE.

5:30 a.m. -- Walt Disney World will reopen its last two theme parks on Wednesday. Hollywood Studios and EPCOT will open to the general public following the Saturday reopening of Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom. So which types of face masks will be allowed in the parks? Find out HERE.

5:00 a.m. -- A map developed by researchers at Georgia Tech updates automatically to show how likely you are to contract COVID-19. It shows the risk level, county-by-county of attending an event. Details HERE.

4:00 a.m. -- The Florida Department of Health reported that there have been 282,435 cases of coronavirus statewide, resulting in 4,277 deaths. That is an increase in 12,624 cases and 35 deaths since the numbers were reported on Sunday morning. It's the second-highest single-day increase of cases. Sunday yielded the largest jump, with 15,300 new cases. The third-highest daily increase was on July 3, with 11,458 new cases.

Phase two of Florida's reopening is ongoing. The following is in effect:

Restaurants can now allow bar-top seating with appropriate social distancing.

Bars and pubs were originally able to operate with 50 percent capacity indoors and full capacity outside as long as appropriate social distancing is followed. However, the state has put a temporary ban on liquor sales at bars as COVID-19 cases surge, forcing many bars to close.

Retail stores can now operate at full capacity with responsible social distancing and sanitization protocols.

Gyms can now operate at full capacity as well with appropriate social distancing and frequent sanitization.

Entertainment businesses, like movie theaters, concert houses, auditoriums, playhouses, bowling alleys and arcades, can operate at 50 percent with appropriate social distancing and sanitization protocols.

Personal services businesses, including but not limited to tattoo parlors, acupuncture establishments, tanning salons, and massage establishments, may operate with guidance from the Florida Department of Health.

Pari-mutuel betting facilities can submit a request to reopen to the Department of Business and Professional Regulation. The request must include an endorsement from their county mayor or county administrator if there is no mayor.

Miami-Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach -- which are the counties that got hit the heaviest by coronavirus in Florida -- will remain in phase one for the time being. When ready, they can seek approval from their county mayor or county administrator to enter phase two.

Coronavirus can spread from person to person through small droplets from the nose or mouth, including when an individual coughs or sneezes. These droplets can land on objects and surfaces. Others can then contract the virus by touching these objects or surfaces, then their eyes, nose or mouth.

As stated before, symptoms of the coronavirus include fever, cough and shortness of breath. They may show in as few as two days or as many as 14 days following exposure, the Florida Department of Health says. Most people recover from COVID-19 without special treatment, but the elderly and those with underlying medical problems are more likely to develop serious illness.

If you display coronavirus symptoms, you should contact a local health organization and make them aware of your condition prior to arrival while also following specific instructions or guidelines they may have.

If you are experiencing a medical emergency, call 911 and let them know if you have been infected or believe that you may be. If you are infected, a medical professional or another authority will likely advise that you remain isolated while sick. This includes staying at home and not going into public places or large events.

Please visit the Department’s dedicated COVID-19 webpage for information and guidance regarding COVID-19 in Florida.

For any other questions related to COVID-19 in Florida, please contact the Department’s dedicated COVID-19 Call Center by calling 1-(866) 779-6121. The Call Center is available 24 hours a day. Inquiries may also be emailed to COVID-19@flhealth.gov.

Globally, there have been over 13.1 million COVID-19 cases, resulting in over 573,000 deaths, according to John Hopkins University.

Below is an interactive John Hopkins University dashboard, showing a country-by-country breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases across the world.

