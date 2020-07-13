Orlando Health confirms state COVID-19 report has errors

article

The Florida Department of Health released its daily coronavirus testing report showing a statewide positivity rate of 11 percent, but FOX 35 quickly noticed some shocking positivity rates.

Countless labs report 100 percent positivity, which means every single person tested was positive.

FOX 35 sifted through the report to find local testing sites with high numbers, like Centra Care where the report showed 83 people were tested and all tested positive.

The Orlando Veteran’s Affairs Medical Center had a positivity rate of 76 percent, according to the report.

A spokesperson for the VA said officials are looking into the numbers.

NCF Diagnostics has a location in Alachua, which reported 88 percent of tests coming back positive and 98 percent for Orlando Health.

How could that be?

We investigated these astronomical numbers, contacting every location mentioned.

Orlando Health, the only to answer our question, confirmed errors in the report.

Its positivity rate is in fact only 9.4 percent, not 98 percent as in the report.

FOX 35 haS yet to hear from the other labs or the Florida Department of Health to explain how the error could have been made on an official report.

Stay tuned to FOX 35 News for updates.