Whataburger plans to return to Orlando. What we know

Whataburger is returning to Central Florida, with plans to open a new restaurant in Orlando.

The Texas-based fast-food chain is looking to open a new location in the Waterford Lakes area, according to documents filed with Orange County.

Permits reveal that the restaurant would be located at 12305 E. Colonial Drive in the Town Park Shopping Center near Alafaya Commons and the University of Central Florida. It will take over a vacant space previously occupied by Aussie Grill by Outback.

A rendering of the Whataburger restaurant planned for Orlando. (Courtesy of Orange County Permitting)

According to the plans, the restaurant will be 2,554 square feet and include a drive-thru.

The documents also show the proposed layout of the restaurant, which will include a dining room with 48 seats.

Plans for a Whataburger restaurant in Orlando. (Courtesy of Orange County Permitting)

Seven Design Solutions, P.C. is the architect firm hired for the project.

FOX 35 has reached out to Whataburger about the plans but have not received a response.

Whataburger began in Corpus Christi, Texas, in 1950, and has since expanded to more than 1,000 restaurants across 17 states.

The chain, with its distinct white and orange color scheme, is known for its menu of customizable burgers, all-day breakfast and 24/7 service.

Whataburger previously had several locations across Central Florida, including southwest Orlando, Winter Park and Melbourne. The company closed those locations in 2009 due to poor performance.

The company currently has nearly 50 locations across Florida, with most of them in Jacksonville and the Panhandle.