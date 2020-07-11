These are the only types of face masks allowed at Disney World
article
ORLANDO, Fla. - So you already know that face masks are required for guests 2 and older to get into Walt Disney World, but keep in mind that not EVERY mask will get past the gates.
All face coverings (whether disposable or reusable) must:
- Be made with at least two layers of breathable material
- Fully cover the nose and mouth and secure under the chin
- Fit snugly but comfortably against the side of the face
- Be secured with ties or ear loops and allow the Guest to remain hands-free
Disney says neck gaiters and open-chin triangle bandanas are not acceptable face coverings at this time.
RELATED: Disney World reopens Saturday: Safety measures, attractions, and everything you need to know before you go
Guests also cannot wear costume masks and are prohibited.
Advertisement
Face coverings must be worn at all times, except when dining or swimming.