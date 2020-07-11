These are the only types of face masks allowed at Disney World

article

So you already know that face masks are required for guests 2 and older to get into Walt Disney World, but keep in mind that not EVERY mask will get past the gates.

All face coverings (whether disposable or reusable) must:

Be made with at least two layers of breathable material

Fully cover the nose and mouth and secure under the chin

Fit snugly but comfortably against the side of the face

Be secured with ties or ear loops and allow the Guest to remain hands-free

Disney says neck gaiters and open-chin triangle bandanas are not acceptable face coverings at this time.

RELATED: Disney World reopens Saturday: Safety measures, attractions, and everything you need to know before you go

Guests also cannot wear costume masks and are prohibited.

Advertisement

Face coverings must be worn at all times, except when dining or swimming.