Disney’s Hollywood Studios and Epcot parks open for employee preview

Disney World officially welcomed cast members back to its Hollywood Studios and Epcot parks on Tuesday to preview new coronavirus safety measures after a four-month shutdown.

Video shows employees in face masks at Hollywood Studios roaming the park.

The parks will reopen to all guests on Wednesday after being closed since March 16. Disney World’s Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom parks reopened on July 11.

Disney has implemented extensive safety measures in order to reopen as coronavirus cases continue to surge in the Sunshine State.

Some of these measures include:

Capacity will be limited and park hopping will not be allowed.

Guests must already have a ticket and reservation to enter the park.

Guests must wear masks during their visit and their temperature will be checked upon entry. Those with a temperature of 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit or higher will not be allowed entry, nor will those in their party.

While traveling through the park, opportunities to wash and sanitize your hands will be available.

Employees will be cleaning high-traffic areas frequently

Meanwhile, Hong Kong Disneyland announced on Monday, July 13, that it would close again after a surge in coronavirus cases.

The Chinese-ruled city is tightening social distancing measures, limiting group gatherings from 50 people down to just 4, as officials grow concerned about a third wave of virus infections.

“As required by the government and health authorities in line with prevention efforts taking place across Hong Kong, Hong Kong Disneyland park will temporarily close from July 15,” a Disney spokesperson said in a statement to Fox 35 Orlando.

On Tuesday, Florida had reported 291,629 cases of the coronavirus and a total of 4,409 Florida resident deaths.