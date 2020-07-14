Orange County Convention Center to host its first major event on Tuesday since the pandemic began

On Tuesday, The Orange County Convention Center will begin hosting the Amateur Athletic Union National Volleyball Championship (AAU).

It's the first event at the convention center in months since the pandemic hit Central Florida.

More than 12,000 people are expected to attend, but no spectators will be allowed.

Officials say there will be many precautions in place like increased cleaning and reduced capacity in courts.

Thirty-two conventions were canceled due to coronavirus pandemic, with an economic loss estimated at $734 million. Mayor Demings said the Convention Center is on its way back.

“We’re going to prepare ourselves to be in the front of the line for new business opportunities as we climb out from under this pandemic that we’re in. I’m highly excited and motivated to get us back going and that’s what we’re doing,” said Demings.

The convention center has deployed hand sanitizer stations, physical distancing markers on the floor, and healthy practice signage throughout the venue. Cleaning is more frequent -- they’re even using a UV light disinfector.

“You’re only as good as your last event, and so you have to provide great customer service, great facilities, and certainly cleanliness,” said Mark Tester, executive director of the Convention Center.