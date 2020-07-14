FDA warns of dozens more potentially toxic hand sanitizers to avoid

article

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has added dozens more hand sanitizers to a list that consumers should avoid because they could contain a potentially toxic substance.

Last month, the FDA issued a warning against certain hand sanitizers manufactured by a company from Mexico that could contain methanol (wood alcohol), a substance that can be toxic when absorbed through the skin or ingested.

The agency has now expanded its list to include 59 hand sanitizers to steer clear of.

"Methanol is not an acceptable active ingredient for hand sanitizers and must not be used due to its toxic effects," the FDA wrote on its website. "FDA’s investigation of methanol in certain hand sanitizers is ongoing."

According to the FDA, substantial methanol exposure "can result in nausea, vomiting, headache, blurred vision, permanent blindness, seizures, coma, permanent damage to the nervous system or death."

You can see the complete list HERE.

If you possess any of the mentioned sanitizers, the FDA recommends to stop using them immediately and dispose of them in an appropriate hazardous waste containers. Do not flush or pour these products down the drain.