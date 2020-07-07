Expand / Collapse search

Tracking coronavirus: Florida cases top 200,000; Teachers plan to protest schools reopening mandate

Published 
Updated 1 hour ago
Coronavirus Florida
FOX 35 Orlando
article

ORLANDO, Fla. - Below is a log of the day's events as it relates to the global coronavirus pandemic.

6:30 a.m. -- Experts believe COVID-19 could be partially to blame for a significant decrease in shark bites. Tyler Bowling, with the University of Florida’s International Shark Attack File, said this year shark bites are sinking. Read more HERE.

6:00 a.m. -- It is a big day for Disney. On Tuesday, NBA players arrive at Walt Disney World followed by Major League Soccer on Wednesday. On Saturday, Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom will reopen. Details HERE.

5:45 a.m. -- Teachers are planning to protest a mandate to reopen Florida schools in the fall. 

Teachers to protest after Florida schools ordered to reopen in August

Some local teachers plan to protest on Tuesday after all Florida schools have been ordered to reopen to students in August.

5:00 a.m. -- The latest numbers from the Florida Department of Health show that there have been 206,447 cases of COVID-19 statewide, resulting in 3,778 deaths. That is 6,336 confirmed new cases. It is also an additional 47 cases.

