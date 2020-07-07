2 employees at Central Florida Macy's location test positive for COVID-19, store confirms

article

Macy's confirmed on Tuesday that two employees at Mall at Millenia location in Orlando have tested positive for COVID-19.

They said that the infected employees have not been in the store for 13 days.

"The health and safety of our colleagues and customers is always our top priority," the store said. "We have implemented enhanced safety and wellness procedures to help alleviate any potential health concerns, following the Centers for Disease Control's recommended protocol."

The procedures taken include enhanced cleaning in heavily trafficked areas and hard surfaces and employees have also been given face masks.

