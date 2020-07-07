Orange County cancels in-person graduation ceremonies due to rising COVID-19 cases

article

Orange County Public Schools announced on Tuesday that they are canceling all in-person graduation ceremonies due to the surge in COVID-19 cases.

Coronavirus cases are increasing throughout the state of Florida, including in Orange County. Over the holiday weekend, cases topped 200,000 after two record-smashing days of increases.

"Per the expert guidance of Dr. Pino with the Florida Health Department - Orange County, Dr. Jenkins had to announce to our families of 2020 graduates that we are unable to host in-person graduation ceremonies due to the increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in Orange County," the school district wrote on Twitter.

