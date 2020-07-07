FDA warns about 5 additional toxic hand sanitizers

article

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has added five more hand sanitizer brands to a growing list that consumers should avoid using because they could contain a toxic substance.

The advisory comes after the sanitizers tested positive for methanol (wood alcohol), a substance that can be toxic when absorbed through the skin or ingested. Last month, the FDA cautioned against using 9 other brands manufactured by a company from Mexico because they may contain methanol. The list can be found HERE.

The newly added sanitizers are:

Grupo Insoma's Hand Sanitizer Gel Unscented 70% Alcohol (with NDC numbers 75744-0200-3; 75744-0200-4; 75744-0201-5; 75744-0202-1; 75744-0250-1; 75744-0250-2; 75744-0500-1; 75744-1000-1; 75744-1000-3; 75744-1001-1)

Transliquid Technologies' Mystic Shield Protection hand sanitizer (with NDC numbers 75477-435-02; 75477-435-10; 75477-435-12; 75477-435-25; 75477-435-50; 75477-534-10)

Soluciones Cosmeticas SA de CV's Bersih Hand Sanitizer Gel Fragrance Free (with NDC numbers 75165-003-02; 75165-004-01; 75165-005-01; 75165-006-01; 75165-008-01; 75165-250-01; 75165-600-01)

Soluciones Cosmeticas SA de CV's Antiseptic Alcohol 70% Topical Solution hand sanitizer (no NDC numbers listed)

Tropicosmeticos SA de CV's Britz Hand Sanitizer Ethyl Alcohol 70% (with NCD numbers 76676-402-01; 77676-402-02; 77676-402-03; 77676-402-04; 77676-402-05; 77676-402-06; 77676-402-07; 77676-402-08; 77676-402-09; 77676-402-10; 77676-402-11; 77676-402-12; 77676-402-13; 77676-402-14; 77676-402-16; 77676-402-17; 77676-402-18; 77676-402-19; 77676-402-20)

There are now 14 total sanitizers on the list.

According to the FDA, substantial methanol exposure "can result in nausea, vomiting, headache, blurred vision, permanent blindness, seizures, coma, permanent damage to the nervous system or death."

If you possess any of the mentioned sanitizers, the FDA recommends to stop using them immediately and dispose of them in an appropriate hazardous waste containers. Do not flush or pour these products down the drain.