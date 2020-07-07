Florida teen attended church party with 100 people weeks before dying from coronavirus: report

article

A Florida teenager had reportedly attended a church party with 100 others just two weeks before dying of the coronavirus.

The New York Post reports that Carsyn Leigh Davis, 17, of Fort Myers, was at a church party in where “She did not wear a mask [and] social distancing was not followed,” according to the Miami-Dade Medical Examiner’s Office report on her death.

Davis reportedly died on June 23 after testing positive for COVID-19 and had several preexisting conditions, according to the New York Post.

Her family tried to treat her with unproven drugs for a week before bringing her to the hospital, Fort Myers News-Press reported.

The teen had reportedly developed several symptoms including a headache, sinus pressure, and a mild cough following the party.

"Then on June 19, the teen’s mom noticed that she 'looked gray" while sleeping," according to the News-Press.

Davis was then given an unspecified dose of hydroxychloroquine — a drug that many, including President Trump, have touted as a possible treatment for COVID-19.

The teen was confirmed to have COVID-19 at The Golisano Children’s Hospital. She was later transferred to Nicklaus Children’s Hospital in Miami, where she died.

The name of the church has not been confirmed.