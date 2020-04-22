Tracking coronavirus: Florida cases near 28,600; death toll stands at 927

article

Below is a log of the day's events as it relates to the global coronavirus pandemic.

5:00 a.m. -- The latest numbers from the Florida Department of Health show that the state has 27,869 cases of coronavirus as the death toll climbs to 867.

5:30 a.m. -- A $483 billion coronavirus aid package flew through the Senate on Tuesday after Congress and the White House reached a deal to replenish a small-business payroll fund and provided new money for hospitals and testing. Details HERE.

7:30 a.m. -- The Orange County Economic Recovery Task Force is set to hold its first virtual meeting Wednesday morning to discuss plans to reopen the economy.

8:00 a.m. -- Flagler County reopened its beaches on Wednesday. Officials are allowing limited access for exercise, swimming and fishing with adherence to social distancing. Congregating and socializing in close proximity are not permitted.

8:30 a.m. -- The novel coronavirus has mutated into at least 30 different genetic variations, according to a new study in China. Read more HERE.

9:00 a.m. -- Orange County and its reopening task force discussed its plans to reopen.

9:30 a.m. -- Flagler County officials held a news conference to discuss the reopening of its beaches.

10:00 a.m. -- The Re-Open Florida task force spoke over conference call about their progress in developing a three-phased plan to reopen Florida and its economy.

11:30 a.m. -- The Florida Department of Health announced there are now 28,309 cases of coronavirus in the state. The death toll has risen to 893. Details HERE.

1:30 p.m. -- An Orlando-area restaurant plans to re-open its dining room on May 1st and the decision is getting mixed reactions as the coronavirus pandemic continues. Story HERE.

2:00 p.m. -- The Re-Open Florida task force held another conference call bout their progress in developing a three-phased plan to reopen Florida and its economy.

3:30 p.m. -- Protestors gathered outside of the Orange County administration building on Wednesday afternoon, pushing for state and county officials to reopen Florida. See video from the event HERE.

4:30 p.m. -- Orange County officials give a coronavirus update as a task force continues to work on a phased-plan to reopen Florida.

4:50 p.m. -- Governor DeSantis gave a coronavirus update.

6:00 p.m. -- The latest numbers from state health officials show that there are 28,576 cases of COVID-19 in Florida with a death toll of 927. Read more HERE.

