'Everyone's essential': Second protest to reopen Florida occurs in Orange County

Protestors gathered outside of the Orange County administration building on Wednesday afternoon, pushing for state and county officials to reopen Florida.

They previously did the same on Friday afternoon.

Many of the protestors on Wednesday were holding signs. Some of them read 'There is no left or right! It is tyranny vs freedom,' 'everyone's essential,' and 'No one is safe when rights are infringed.'

While standing there, some of the protestors could be heard saying "scare tactics don't work on us" and "my God-given liberties."

The group was not wearing masks and not socially distancing.

After Friday's protest, Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings said that "in my humble opinion, it’s much of a circus."

Dr. Raul Pino also commented on the protests that day, stating that "the science is there. They don’t want to believe it. That’s fine. We just hope that they don’t have a price to pay for that."

Both Florida leaders and Orange County leaders are working on phased-plans to reopen the state and its economy.

