Flagler County beaches to reopen Wednesday on limited basis

Flagler County on Tuesday announced it will reopen its beaches on Wednesday.

Officials plan to allow limited access for exercise, swimming and fishing with adherence to social distancing. Congregating and socializing in close proximity are not permitted.

"Our residents have been very copliant with the trails at or park, and that makse us very confident that this limited beach opening will be successful," said County Administrator Jerry Cameron. "The degree to which we can expand hours is dependet on how the public responds to this initial opening."

City of Flagler Beach will reopen its six-mile segment of the beach 7 to 10 a.m. Access to the Beach will be allowed from 3rd Street North to the northern City Limits, and, from 9th Street South to the southern City Limits. The dune walkovers on the Boardwalk will remain closed. Fishing on the beach and dog walking will only be permitted north of 10th Street North and south of 10th Street South.

The unincorporated areas of the beach – inclusive of Beverly Beach and Marineland – will be open from 7 to 10 a.m., and in the evening from 6 to 8 p.m. However, the County’s beachfront parks and their parking lots will remain closed for the time being.

“I think that’s the reason for the restricted hours to just kind of test it and see and not encourage people to come from long distance,” said County Commissioner Joe Mullins. “I don’t think people will dart to it like everyone thinks. I think people just want to have their freedoms not messed with, and that’s the biggest thing right here."

As of Tuesday morning, Flagler County recorded 77 positive cases of COVID-19, which represents about 7% of all tested. There have been two deaths.