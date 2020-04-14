Tracking coronavirus: Flagler County opens new testing site; Florida cases top 21,000

article

Below is a log of the day's events as it relates to the global coronavirus pandemic.

5:00 a.m. -- As of 5:00 a.m. Tuesday, the Florida Department of Health says there are 21,019 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the state. The death toll is up to 499.

5:30 a.m. -- Flagler County is opening a new testing site. Details HERE.

7:30 a.m. -- Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings says that Orange County is seeing a flattening of the curve when it comes to the coronavirus, but that residents should remain cautious. Read more HERE.

