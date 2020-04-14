Drive-up coronavirus testing site to open at Mall at Millenia in Orlando

article

AdventHealth will open a second COVID-19 drive-thru testing site in Orlando at the Mall at Millenia on Wednesday.

Their first testing site opened at Daytona International Speedway last week. More than 1,300 people have already been tested there.

“We’ve made significant investments to protect our team members, patients and greater community from the spread of COVID-19. Testing is one of the ways we are doing that, and it’s one of the most important tools we have to stop the spread of the virus,” said Dr. Scott Brady, president and CEO of AdventHealth Centra Care, which is managing the testing sites. “By expanding the number of community testing sites, we’re making it easier for people to be screened, and identify if they need to receive treatment and self-isolate.”

The tests will be available to anyone who meets the criteria.

The criteria for testing have recently expanded to include anyone who has had close contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19, even if they are not currently experiencing symptoms.

A doctor's note is not required to be tested. Those who meet the criteria and wish to be tested should visit AdventHealthCoronaVirusTesting.com prior to arrival. You will be asked to enter their contact and insurance information and will be assigned a time to be tested. Testing is free regardless of insurance status.

The test consists of coughing and spitting into a cup.

The Mall at Millenia site will be open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Daytona Beach site will continue to be open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

There is not expected to be a limit on testing supplies at either location. Results can be expected in approximately two to three days.

“The Mall at Millenia is honored to use its resources and partner with AdventHealth for this vital community service,” said general manager Steven Jamieson.