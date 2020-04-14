WWE deemed 'essential business' in Florida amid coronavirus outbreak

article

Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings stated on Monday that World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) has been deemed an "essential business" in Florida.

WWE was not initially deemed essential when Florida Governor Ron DeSantis issued a statewide 'stay-at-home' order earlier this month in an attempt to slow the spread of the coronavirus. Businesses such as grocery stores and pharmacies are considered 'essential' and are allowed to stay open through the pandemic.

However, WWE will now be allowed to resume live tapings, but will remain closed to the general public.

"With some conversation with the governor's office regarding the governor's order, they were deemed an essential business," Mayor Demings said during a news conference Monday. "And so, therefore, they were allowed to remain open."

According to USA Today, a memo from the governor's office stated that essential workers in Florida expanded to include "employees at a professional sports (league) and media production with a national audience — including athletes, entertainers, production team, executive team, media team and any others necessary to facilitate including services supporting such production — only if the location is closed to the general public."

WWE has been airing matches from its Orlando training center without a live studio audience.