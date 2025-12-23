Cocoa man arrested for shooting cat he claims was messing with his car

The Brief A Cocoa man was arrested for allegedly shooting a neighborhood cat. Neighbors reported the incident to authorities and rescued the injured cat who had to have its leg amputated. A Brevard County judge set the suspect’s bond at $6,000 on Tuesday.



After being shot in the leg – leading to the amputation of that leg – a cat, named Liam by his new owners, has recovered as the suspected shooter faces jail time.

What we know:

A shooting call was reported in Cocoa back on Nov. 3.

A concerned citizen called and said they thought their neighbor just shot a cat and had some of the alleged shooting on their front door camera. The cat ran away. Neighbors started searching for him for weeks, but couldn't find him.

Brevard County deputies and animal control started investigating. The cat was found on Nov. 22, FOX 35's Esther Bower reported.

Deputies later arrested Freddie Underwood.

"A residential camera captured it on film where you could hear the gunshot, (and) saw the cat scurrying over the fence. Our agent actually found blood on the fence," Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey said.

Sheriff: Suspect claims 'cat was doing damage to his car'

According to the charging documents, Underwood admitted to firing the gun to allegedly scare the cat away after it was reportedly damaging his vehicle. The deputy told him it was illegal to discharge a firearm because it’s a residential community.

"His little story was (that) the cat was doing damage to his car," Ivey said. "No it wasn’t, you just didn’t like where the cat was so you decided to shoot it."

The cat was eventually located on Nov. 22. The feline was found injured and with an infection from the gunshot wound. Bullet fragments were found in his leg. Vets had to amputate the cat’s leg, but he survived.

Charges: animal cruelty and unlawful discharge of a firearm

Underwood was walked into jail on Monday and saw a judge on Tuesday for two counts relating to the incident, including animal cruelty and unlawful discharge of a firearm. A judge set his total bond at $6,000, and he won’t be allowed to have a gun when he gets out of jail.

"Mr. Underwood has no prior criminal history, no failure to appears and he’s a local resident In Brevard County," the suspect’s attorney, who argued for a lesser bond than the sheriff’s original "No Bond" warrant, said.

What's next:

One of the neighbors who reported the shooting, adopted the cat – naming him Liam. He's with his new family for the holidays.