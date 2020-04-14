Disney cruises suspended until mid-May amid coronavirus outbreak

article

Disney Cruise Line announced Tuesday that they would be extending the suspension of new departures on three of their ships until mid-May due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Disney Cruise Line is aware that the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has extended its suspension of cruise departures from the United States," the cruise line said in a statement. "In line with this direction, and with the well-being of our Guests and team members our top priority, Disney Cruise Line has suspended all-new departures of the Disney Dream, Disney Fantasy and Disney Magic through Sunday, May 17, 2020."

It had been previously announced that all departures on its fourth ship, Disney Wonder, have been suspended through June, "given that neither the Port of Vancouver nor an alternate homeport is available."

Guests with current bookings can either choose to receive a full refund or a cruise credit to be used for a future sailing within 15 months of their original sail date. Guests who booked their reservation through a travel agent should contact them directly with any questions.

Those who booked directly with Disney Cruise Line and have questions should call (866) 325-6685 or (407) 566-7797.