Track your mail-in ballot: See if yours was rejected and how to fix it

With just days to Election Day, time is running out to make your vote count.

If you voted by mail, you’ll want to verify your ballot will count. According to the Sun Sentinel, thousands of mail-in ballots have been rejected because of signature errors and other mistakes.

Orange County Supervisor of Elections Bill Cowles confirms 700 ballots in his county have not been accepted because of signature issues.

“If yours does not match, immediately we send out the affidavit form, the voter’s way of updating their signature,” said Cowles.

You can track your mail-in ballot HERE.

Seminole County is also having to contact voters to make corrections.

Advertisement

“We are now required by law to call, text, and send an email -- if that information is provided -- and send a first-class letter,” said Chris Anderson, Seminole County Supervisor of Elections.

Voters are on a deadline to make the fix.

| COMPLETE 2020 ELECTION GUIDE |

“That form has to be back in the election’s office by 5 p.m. on the Thursday, after the election,” said Cowles.

If a voter doesn’t respond in time or at all, their vote won’t count. Instead of waiting for a call, check the status of your ballot. Most county election websites allow voters to log-in to check, but Seminole County has a new notification system.

“Get a notification from us saying ‘Hey, your ballot status has moved, has been counted, congratulations, or you need to provide us with a cure affidavit,'” said Anderson.

If you’re voting by mail, it’s probably too late to mail it in, officials said.

“The post office says 5 to 7 days, we’re in that window,” said Anderson.

RELATED: Early voting ends this weekend in Central Florida

By mailing it now, you’re risking your ballot not making it in-time.

“Don’t take the chance, if you think for any reason that there may be some delays, go ahead and just drop it off at one of our conveniently located voting sites,” said Anderson.

So, just play it safe, don’t drop that ballot in the mail.

If you wait until Election Day, vote-by-mail ballots will only be accepted at the supervisor of elections offices before 7 p.m.