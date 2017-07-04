House committees subpoena Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani for documents related to Ukraine
House Democrats have subpoenaed President Donald Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani for documents related to his interactions with Ukrainian officials.
Governor DeSantis raises money to back President Trump
Gov. Ron DeSantis, on behalf of the Republican Party of Florida, is raising money to back President Donald Trump amid an impeachment inquiry and allegations of trying to pressure Ukraine’s leader to help in the 2020 election.
FACT CHECK: Claims from the Democratic debate
Ten Democrats seeking the presidency sparred Thursday night in a sprawling debate that put all qualifying contenders on the same stage for the first time.
Fiery Democratic debate tackles health care, immigration, gun violence, as candidates attack Trump
Top candidates shared the debate stage for the first time in the third debate of the Democratic presidential primary.
Andrew Yang, 2020 democratic hopeful, announces plans to give away $1K per month to 10 families
Businessman Andrew Yang is announcing plans to give away $1,000 a month to 10 families over the next year as part of his effort to prove the efficacy of his universal basic income campaign proposal.
Democratic debate: Top 2020 presidential contenders to finally share same stage
All of the top Democratic presidential candidates will share a debate stage Thursday, with Joe Biden leading in the polls and Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders vying to be the progressive alternative.
Hurricane forecasters worried about President's budget
Good Day Orlando at 7am
President Trump preparing for G20 summit
Good Day Orlando at 7am
President Trump facing criticism over controversial tweet
Good Day Orlando at 9am
President Trump facing criticism over controversial tweet
Good Day Orlando at 8am
The President and social media
The President and social media
President Trump will have speaking role in Hall of Presidents at Disney
Good Day Orlando at 7am
Supreme Court rules parts of President's Travel Ban can take effect
Good Day Orlando at 7am
President Trump's lawyer says he is not under investigation
Good Day Orlando at 7am
President Trump's proposed budget relies on deep domestic cuts
Good Day Orlando at 7am
President Trump arrives in Israel: Mike Haridopolos discusses
Good Day Orlando at 7am
Report: President asked James Comey to stop probe into Michael Flynn
Good Day Orlando at 7am
Report: President revealed classified information to Russia
Good Day Orlando at 7am
Trump's Travel Ban with Mike Haridopolos
Good Day Orlando at 7am
President Trump's travel ban heads back to court today
Good Day Orlando at 4am