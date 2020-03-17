Live
News
Weather
Traffic
Good Day
Contests
More
Expand / Collapse search
Watch Live
☰
Search site
News
Local
Florida
Florida Primary
Coronavirus
National
World
Viral
Politics
Health
Unusual
Weather
Forecast Video
FOX 35 Weather App
OrlandoHurricane.com
Weather Alerts
Hour-by-Hour Forecast
7 Day Forecast
Theme Parks Forecast
Beach Forecast
UV Index
Traffic
I-4 Construction Project
Pump Patrol
Bus Stop Forecast
Good Day
David Martin Does It
Weather Babies
AdventHealth House Calls
Teacher of the Week
Entertainment
Theme Parks
InstaStories
Watch FOX Shows
TV Listings
Community Events
Sports
Orlando Magic
NBA
Orlando City Soccer Club
MLS
NFL
MLB
NASCAR
Friday Night Blitz
College Sports
About Us
Mobile Apps
Personalities
Contact Us
Work for Us
FOX 35 Internships
WRBW/FOX 35 PLUS
Closed Captioning
FCC Public File
TV Rescan Information
Shows
Good Day Orlando
Orlando Matters
NewsEdge @ 8 p.m.
News Tips
Call: (407) 741-5027
Email: WOFLNews@foxtv.com
FOX 35 Investigates
Video
Watch Live
Election
post
Florida Presidential Primary Results
5 days ago
shared_post
Biden wins Florida, Illinois as coronavirus disrupts voting
5 days ago
post
Florida's primary election: Where to vote, what you need to bring, and who is running
5 days ago
Florida Primary
Ohio plans to delay primary while Florida, Illinois and Arizona still a go -- for now
Presidential Preference Primary still on schedule amid coronavirus concerns
Polling stations taking extra precautions over coronavirus
Biden cancels Tampa campaign stop due to 'coronavirus public health emergency'
2020 Election Latest News
Rep. Tulsi Gabbard ends 2020 presidential bid, endorses Biden
Bernie Sanders will ‘assess his campaign' as Biden solidifies formidable lead
President Trump clinches GOP nomination with Tuesday primary wins
Florida's primary election: Where to vote, what you need to bring, and who is running
Supervisors prepare for Election Day with soap and sanitizer
Biden wins Washington primary, capturing 5 out of 6 states
Ohio plans to delay primary while Florida, Illinois and Arizona still a go -- for now
Joe Biden commits to picking a woman as running mate if he wins Democratic nomination