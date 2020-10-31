Early voting ends this weekend in Central Florida

article

Early voting in Central Florida wraps up this weekend, but depending on where you live, it ends on Saturday or Sunday.

If you don’t want to wait until Election Day on Tuesday to cast your ballot, Saturday is the last day to early vote in the following counties:

Osceola

Brevard

Marion

Alachua

Flagler

Lake

Early voting ends on Sunday for:

Orange

Seminole

Volusia

Polk

Voting location times for all counties and what to bring with you can be found HERE.

Public health experts suggest that if you choose to vote in person, follow these guidelines to help you and those around you stay safe:

Wear a mask and disinfect

Maintain a good physical distance of at least six feet

Fill out a sample ballot before coming

Head to the polls at off-peak hours

Try to reduce your risk of transmission leading up to the 2020 election

As of Friday, more than 7.8 million Floridians have already voted in the 2020 election. According to Reuters, 85,755,756 nationwide had so far voted in the election as of Oct. 30.

With its 29 electoral votes, Florida is crucial to both President Donald Trump and Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden.