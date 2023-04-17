Tornado damages dozens of homes in Micco, Florida during Sunday's storms, NWS confirms

An EF-0 tornado damaged between 25 and 30 homes when it touched down in Brevard County as strong storms moved through the area on Sunday, the National Weather Service (NWS) confirmed after sending a team to survey the damage left behind on Monday.

Preliminary findings indicate the tornado had maximum sustained winds of 60 to 70 mph when it ripped through the River Grove community in Micco, Florida, damaging carports, porches, front awnings and causing partial roof loss, NWS officials said.

The NWS issued both tornado and severe thunderstorm warnings for portions of Brevard County on Sunday afternoon when strong storms moved through the area.

In a separate storm-related incident in Brevard County on Sunday, officials confirmed a 39-year-old boater was killed after lightning struck the vessel he was operating on the Indian River. A passenger on the boat sustained minor injuries, officials said.

