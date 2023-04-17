'Tearing and ripping': Florida neighborhood damaged during Sunday's storms

Several homes in a Brevard County neighborhood were damaged during Sunday's storms. On Monday, the National Weather Service is planning to visit and survey the damage, and to possibly determine whether the damage was caused by a tornado.

"All I heard was metal just tearing and ripping," said Tim Lystlund, who lives in the River Grove Mobile Home Park.

"That's when I watched the roof come off, the screen porch go, my carport go," he said.

One home's roof appeared to be partially missing and the insulation exposed, while others had siding wrapped around trees or crumpled on the ground. The carport at one home had collapsed.

The NWS issued a tornado warning for parts of Brevard County on Sunday. However, it has not been confirmed if a tornado ever formed.

However, Lystlund said he believes he saw two funnel clouds, noting that both did not reach the ground.

"Been through countless hurricanes, countless hurricanes, never, ever in my life, seen anything that quick, that fast, with that much destruction," he said.

On Sunday, a spokesperson for Brevard County Fire Rescue said 30-35 homes were damaged during a "significant wind event."