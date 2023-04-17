Florida boater, 39, killed after lightning strikes vessel on Indian River: FWC

article

A Florida boater was killed after lightning struck the vessel he was operating on the Indian River in Brevard County Sunday, officials said.

In an email to FOX 35 News Monday, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) identified the boater as 39-year-old Peter Strong of West Melbourne.

The FWC, the Brevard County Sheriff's Office and Brevard County Fire Rescue all responded to the area after receiving a 911 call regarding the boat being struck by lightning.

Fire rescue crews performed life-saving measures on Strong, but he ultimately died of his injuries at the scene, officials said.

A second person, who was a passenger on the boat, was taken to a local hospital after sustaining minor injuries. Their identity was not released.

The FWC is investigating the incident as a boating accident.

On Sunday afternoon, severe thunderstorm and tornado warnings were issued for portions of Brevard County.

In Barefoot Bay, officials with Brevard County Fire Rescue said between 30 and 35 homes were damaged or impacted by a "significant wind event" as storms moved through Sunday, including at least one home's roof being blown off.

The National Weather Service plans to send teams to the area Monday to look at the damage following the strong storms.