Man hospitalized after being stabbed 11 times in New Smyrna Beach

A man is recovering after being stabbed 11 times in New Smyrna Beach, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.

‘A stab wound to the carotid’

What we know:

A 33-year-old man is recovering after being stabbed 11 times in New Smyrna Beach on Sunday night, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office. The attack occurred at a transient camp near Findley Street and Old Mission Road.

The victim suffered multiple wounds to the neck and upper body, including one to the carotid artery. Deputies arrived within minutes, with a sergeant applying pressure to the neck wound. He was airlifted to the hospital in critical but stable condition and is expected to survive.

The suspect, identified as 31-year-old Corey Cotton, was later located and arrested.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not disclosed what may have led to the stabbing or if the victim and suspect knew each other. No motive has been publicly released. It is also unclear how long the suspect had remained in the area following the attack before deputies found him.

What they're saying:

Deputies responded quickly to the scene late Sunday night, with body camera footage showing them aiding the bleeding victim, who had suffered a stab wound to the neck.

"I need to get my head above my heart or my neck is going to keep bleeding," the victim told deputies. "A stab wound to the carotid. Get the gloves on and lift me, bro."

What's next:

Authorities said the victim is expected to survive. Cotton is being held in the Volusia County Jail without bond on a charge of aggravated battery.

