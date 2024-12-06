Neighbors react after Titusville police shoot, kill man following alleged domestic violence incident

EDITOR'S NOTE: If you or someone you know is in an abusive situation, the National Domestic Violence Hotline is available 24/7. You can call 1-800-799-SAFE anytime or text "START" to 88788.

TITUSVILLE, Fla. - A man was shot and killed by police officers in Titusville after a domestic violence call turned deadly early Friday morning.

Titusville police officers shot and killed the man who was allegedly pointing a weapon at police at a home on Meadow Lark Drive.

Police spent all day in a subdivision off Grissom Parkway, but the initial 911 call came a few miles away on South Washington Avenue.

A woman called 911 saying her estranged husband was following her in his car. Police chased the suspect who eventually exited his vehicle in a driveway, allegedly holding a weapon. That’s when Titusville police officers fired their guns at the suspect.

For more than 10 hours, crime scene tape blocked off several homes on Meadow Lark Drive. Detectives spent a lot of time in the driveway going in and out of a van parked outside a brown house.

Neighbors struggled to take in the shocking scene.

"It’s honestly very sad. You think that you’re safe in one moment. Then people in your own family come after you," said Ann-Kirei Parrish who lives nearby.

Titusville police officers said the original 911 call came from the intersection of South Washington Avenue and Country Club Drive.

A woman said her estranged husband was threatening and aggressively pursuing her on the road.

Officers tried to stop the suspect while driving, but that didn’t work. When he pulled into the driveway, the suspect allegedly had a weapon, and police shot him.

"This is the first time this happened. We’ve never had any problems here," said a neighbor who didn’t want to be identified on camera.

She has lived in the community since 2003 and says this is her first experience seeing police activity so close to home.

She told FOX 35’s Esther Bower she was "pretty shaken to hear about what happened."

What happened also hits home for the mayor of Titusville.

"As a victim of domestic violence myself, this is near and dear to my heart. I want to let anybody know if you are going through that, you can get out, and you can make a change," said Andrew Connors.

Connors said he wants victims to know about resources like calling 211 in Brevard County to get out of a dangerous situation.

"It’s terrifying for anybody that’s been through it," said the mayor.

Terrified neighbors are sending support to everyone involved in the tragedy.

"Thank God, no police officer or anybody got hurt, but I do feel bad for the family," concluded Parrish.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) is taking the lead on this investigation since this was an officer-involved shooting. FOX 35 is still working to confirm the identity of the man who was shot and killed.

