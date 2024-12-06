1 hurt in shooting at Kissimmee apartment complex, suspect sought, deputies say

The Brief One person was hurt in an apparent shooting at an apartment complex in Oceola County. The man was taken to the hospital. Deputies are currently looking for someone possibly connected to the shooting. Details on what led to the shooting were not immediately clear.



One person has been injured in a shooting that took place around 12:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, at the Heritage Park apartments in Kissimmee.

Osceola County Sheriff Marcos R. Lopez held a press conference to address the shooting investigation at 3 p.m.

Officers responded to multiple reports of the shooting and said a Hispanic male was found on the ground of the breezeway at the apartments.

The man appeared to have suffered multiple gunshot wounds, he said.

Sheriff Lopez said the man was taken to the hospital, and that he was listed in stable condition.

Deputies do not have a lot of information on what led to the shooting. Sheriff Lopez said a witness said they believed they saw the victim and another individual speaking earlier in the day around the breezeway area. Though, that was still under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back soon for more updates.

