Titusville police officer shoots man armed with weapon amid domestic violence call, mayor says
Stream FOX 35 News
TITUSVILLE, Fla. - Titusville police are investigating after an officer was reportedly involved in a shooting while responding to a domestic violence incident on Friday morning.
The shooting happened around 6:45 a.m. in a neighborhood on Meadow Lark Drive, City of Titusville Mayor Andrew Connors confirmed to FOX 35.
Connors said a man jumped out of his vehicle armed with a weapon, threatening the responding officer, and that's when the officer fired their weapon.
Titusville police are investigating after an officer was reportedly involved in a shooting while responding to a domestic violence incident.
The officer is expected to be OK, officials said. FOX 35 News is working to learn the condition of the suspect.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO:
- Download the FOX Local app for breaking news alerts, the latest news headlines
- Download the FOX 35 Storm Team Weather app for weather alerts & radar
- Sign up for FOX 35's daily newsletter for the latest morning headlines
- FOX Local: Stream FOX 35 newscasts, FOX 35 News+, Central Florida Eats on your smart TV