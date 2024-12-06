Titusville police officer shoots man armed with weapon amid domestic violence call, mayor says

Stream FOX 35 News

Titusville police are investigating after an officer was reportedly involved in a shooting while responding to a domestic violence incident on Friday morning.

The shooting happened around 6:45 a.m. in a neighborhood on Meadow Lark Drive, City of Titusville Mayor Andrew Connors confirmed to FOX 35.

Connors said a man jumped out of his vehicle armed with a weapon, threatening the responding officer, and that's when the officer fired their weapon.

Titusville police are investigating after an officer was reportedly involved in a shooting while responding to a domestic violence incident.

The officer is expected to be OK, officials said. FOX 35 News is working to learn the condition of the suspect.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

