Civil trial begins over Tyre Sampson’s deadly fall from Orlando ride

A civil trial has begun in a lawsuit against the manufacturers of the FreeFall ride at ICON Park, where 14-year-old Tyre Sampson fell to his death in March 2022.

Sampson’s parents, Nekia Dodd and Yarnell Sampson, have filed multiple wrongful death lawsuits since the tragedy, including this case against ride manufacturers Funtime Handels and Gerstlauer Amusement Rides.

The lawsuit alleges negligence, claiming the companies failed to ensure the drop tower ride’s safety, did not adequately warn passengers about height and weight restrictions, and provided improper restraints.

Sampson, who was nearly 100 pounds over the ride’s weight limit, fell more than 100 feet after slipping from his seat.

A state investigation found that his seat had been manually adjusted to accommodate his size, but he slipped through the restraints as the ride descended. The state fined the ride’s owners $250,000, and the owners agreed to demolish the ride.

The FreeFall ride was dismantled in March 2023, the same month a wrongful death settlement was reached with the ride’s owners.

An attorney not affiliated with the case said the family’s legal team will need to demonstrate that the manufacturers’ negligence directly contributed to Sampson’s death.

The incident prompted state lawmakers to pass the "Tyre Sampson Act" in 2023, tightening safety regulations for amusement rides and enhancing oversight of inspections and modifications.

The trial is expected to last two days.

How tall was the Orlando FreeFall?

Orlando FreeFall was a vertical drop tower that tool riders some 400 feet into the air, briefly tilted them forward, and then dropped them several hundred feet toward the ground before magnets engaged to slow it down.

It opened in December 2021 alongside the Orlando Slingshot, two new rides from The Slingshot Group, an amusement company that owns multiple attractions and rides around Central Florida, that opened at ICON Park.

