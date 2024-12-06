Family of Embry-Riddle student awarded $4 million in wrongful death lawsuit

A jury has awarded $4 million to the family of Alex Bello-Ortiz, an Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University student and Air Force cadet who died in 2020.

His death was ruled a suicide, but his family has long maintained he was murdered.

"This verdict is a moment of justice for us after four years of pain and struggle," said Maria Lourdes-Ortiz, Alex’s mother.

Bello-Ortiz, 22, was found dead in his bedroom from a gunshot wound in Daytona Beach. Police initially ruled the case a suicide, but Lourdes-Ortiz never believed the conclusion.

"I’m not going to stop until I have all the justice I need for him," she said. "His life was valuable."

Lourdes-Ortiz filed a wrongful death lawsuit in federal court last year, alleging her son’s roommate shot and killed him. On Thursday, the jury sided with the family, awarding the multimillion-dollar settlement.

"This case isn’t really about money for them," the family’s attorney said. "No amount of money can bring back Alex's life, and no amount of money can give his mom her only son back."

Following the verdict, the family urged the Justice Department to investigate the Daytona Beach Police Department, alleging flaws in the investigation.

"I really hope that as a result of this verdict that the Daytona Police Department relook at this case.," Lourdes-Ortiz said.

Daytona Beach police responded, stating that the case had been investigated twice, and both times concluded that Bello-Ortiz’s death was a suicide.

