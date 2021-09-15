TIMELINE: Inspiration4 crew schedule leading up to launch

At 8:02 p.m. Wednesday night, four people are scheduled to blast off from Florida on a 3-day mission to space on the first all-civilian crew.

They spent many months and hours learning how to fly the Crew Dragon capsule for the Inspiration4 mission and doing simulations like getting suited up and doing a 30-hour test inside the capsule.

"We are doing everything for the first time. We are writing a couple of them, breaking a couple of them that NASA used to demand. Well, we get to kind of do things our own way," said Chris Sembroksi.





A CEO, cancer survivor, engineer, and professor are all writing new rules for space travel. Each of them is bringing something different to the space table.

Here's a breakdown of Wednesday's countdown schedule ahead of 8:02 p.m. liftoff (all times are approximate):

Hr/Min/Sec

00:45:00 SpaceX Launch Director verifies go for propellant load

00:42:00 Crew access arm retracts

00:37:00 Dragon's launch escape system is armed

00:35:00 RP-1 (rocket grade kerosene) loading begins

00:35:00 1st stage LOX (liquid oxygen) loading begins

00:16:00 2nd stage LOX loading begins

00:07:00 Falcon 9 begins engine chill prior to launch

00:05:00 Dragon transitions to internal power

00:01:00 Command flight computer to begin final prelaunch checks

00:01:00 Propellant tank pressurization to flight pressure begins

00:00:45 SpaceX Launch Director verifies go for launch

00:00:03 Engine controller commands engine ignition sequence to start

00:00:00 Falcon 9 liftoff

FOX 35 will have live coverage of the entire event starting at 7:30 p.m. on FOX35Orlando.com, the FOX 35 News App, and YouTube.com/FOX35.