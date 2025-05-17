Woman nearly forced into vehicle at gunpoint in Orlando; suspect still at large

The Brief A woman was threatened at gunpoint during an attempted abduction on May 11 near Adanson Street and Lee Road. The suspect fled in a stolen Toyota 4Runner, which was later recovered by deputies. Authorities released surveillance video and are asking for help identifying the man involved.



The Orange County Sheriff’s Office has released surveillance video of a man accused of attempting to abduct a woman at gunpoint in broad daylight. The woman was threatened at gunpoint on May 11 near Adanson Street and Lee Road.

What we know:

The incident began on the morning of Sunday, May 11, when the suspect was captured on video near a home where deputies say he stole a gray Toyota 4Runner.

A short time later, around 10 a.m., authorities say the man approached a woman walking her dog near Adanson Street and Lee Road.

According to investigators, the suspect drove past the woman several times before abruptly stopping, pointing a handgun at her, and ordering her to get in the vehicle. The woman ran away, and the man fled the scene in the stolen SUV, which was later found abandoned.

Video of the man was recorded early Sunday morning at the home where he allegedly stole that SUV.

What we don't know:

The suspect remains unidentified. While surveillance footage shows the man near the location where the vehicle was stolen, his exact identity and current whereabouts are unknown. Investigators have not released further details about the weapon, whether the suspect may have been targeting the woman specifically, or how the SUV was stolen.

What they're saying:

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office has asked for the public’s help in identifying the suspect.

"If you recognize the man in this video or have any information that could help identify him, call the Orange County Sheriff’s Office or Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS."

Authorities describe the suspect as having black hair, an average build, and possibly a tattoo on his left forearm.

