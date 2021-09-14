Inspiration4 payload will be auctioned to benefit St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital

SpaceX's Inspiration4 mission will be the world’s first all-civilian spaceflight.

Commanded by Jared Isaacman, the 38-year-old founder and Chief Executive Officer of Shift4 Payments and an accomplished pilot, Inspiration4 will leave Earth from Kennedy Space Center’s historic Launch Complex 39A and travel across a low earth orbit. He’s taking two sweepstakes winners with him on the three-day, round-the-world trip, Dr. Sian Proctor and Chris Sembroski.

Also on the flight will be Hayley Arceneaux, Inspiration4’s Medical Officer. She is a St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital physician assistant and cancer survivor who will be the youngest American, the first pediatric cancer survivor, and the first person with a prosthesis to travel to space.

Front row: Chris Sembroski (left) and Hayley Arceneaux (right). Back row: Dr. Sian Proctor (left) and Jared Isaacman (right)

Named in recognition of the four-person crew that will raise awareness and funds for St. Jude, this milestone represents a new era for human spaceflight and exploration.

The Inspiration4 payload will include a variety of iconic and culturally significant items donated to St. Jude that are being auctioned to benefit the hospital. Some of these items are:

Inspiration4 mission jackets featuring unique artwork by St. Jude patients, and original artwork by the Inspiration4 crew members, that were created by Space for Art Foundation co-founders artist Ian Cion and retired NASA astronaut Nicole Stott, and handmade by spacesuit replica artist Ryan Nagata.

66 pounds of hops that, upon return, will be used to brew an out-of-this-world beer by the brewers of Samuel Adams. As the official beer of Inspiration4, Sam Adams has committed a maximum $100,000 donation to St. Jude.

A Fisher Apollo 11 50th Anniversary Space Pen & Coin Set containing a piece of material from Apollo 11.

A ukulele from Martin Guitar that crew member Chris Sembroski will play in space.

Ukulele by Martin Guitar.

50 art NFTs from 50 different artists will be auctioned on Origin Protocol's NFT platform in collaboration with Subtractive, including an NFT that crew member Dr. Sian Proctor will bring into space that was also a piece of physical art that previously traveled to the Mariana Trench, making it the first piece of art that went to the furthest ocean depths and then into orbit.

A handful of plastic and plush STEM toys based on the five characters from the popular animated STEM series, "Space Racers."

Space Racer plush plane, an Inspiration4 payload item photographed on Saturday, January 1, 2000.

A mini-astronaut plush that will be delivered to the winning bidder with an original collar designed by renowned artist Romero Britto.

The recent TIME magazine with the cover feature of the four crew members that they will autograph after the SpaceX Dragon capsule returns.

The recent TIME magazine with the cover feature of the Inspiration4 crew members.

IWC Schaffhausen has designed and donated four unique, space-themed Pilot’s Watch Chronographs representing the mission’s values of Leadership, Hope, Generosity, and Prosperity. The Pilot’s Watch Chronograph Edition Inspiration4 watches will be worn by the four crew members on their journey into space, before being auctioned off to benefit St. Jude.

IWC Schaffhausen has designed and donated four unique, space-themed Pilot’s Watch Chronographs.

Customized Montblanc StarWalker Writing Instruments and stationeries for the crew to write about their journey in space.

